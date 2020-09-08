1/1
Lorraine Schnack
EDWARDSVILLE — Lorraine M. Schnack, age 94, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.



She was born on April 25, 1926 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Berger) Glossop.



Lorraine was united in marriage to Aldo Schnack on Aug. 9, 1947 in Aurora. He preceded her in death on May 24, 1986.



She is survived by three sons, Randy Schnack and his wife, Ellie, of Oak Park, Illinois, John Schnack and his wife, Deb, of House Springs, Missouri, and AJ Schnack and his wife, Shirley, of Los Angeles, Calfornia; one daughter, Lori Schmidt and her husband, Dan, of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, Breann Beveridge and her husband, Reid, of Schertz, Texas, Ian Schnack and his wife, Bethany, of Gilbert, Arizona, Nicholas Schnack and his wife, Valerie, of Fenton, Missouri, Eric Schnack and Samuel Schnack, both of House Springs, and Madeleine Schnack of Los Angeles; five great-grandchildren, Parker and Gage Beveridge, Avery and Graham Schnack, and Noah Schnack; and one sister, Florence Cahill of Aurora.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Evelyn Meyer; two brothers, Robert Glossop and Charles Glossop, Jr.; and three grandchildren; Jera, Jonathan, and Cara Beth Schnack.



Lorraine was a retired teacher having taught at Trinity Lutheran School, as well in Edwardsville School District #7, retiring after teaching at Columbus School for 20 years.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, Dorcas Society, Trinity Ladies Aid, Telecare Ministries, and ADK Sorority, Piggs, and Butterflies.



A private family graveside service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to Trinity Lutheran School Library, Trinity Lutheran Church, or American Heart Association.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
