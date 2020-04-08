EDWARDSVILLE — Louella Troeckler, age 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville.

Louella was born on Nov. 22, 1929, in Coffeen, Illinois, the daughter of the late Emmet and Ida (Greenwood) Anderson. She married Lester M. Troeckler on Oct. 14, 1950, in Edwardsville. Lester preceded in her in death on March 16, 2007.

Louella is survived by one son, Lester M. Troeckler, Jr., of Worden, Illinois; three daughters, Lori Rife, of Edwardsville, Luanne Wood and husband James, of Tuscon, Arizona, and Lynn M. Troeckler and husband Joe Garde, of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Josh Troeckler and wife Tina, Jason Wood, Hannah Huffman and husband Clay, and Michael and Katelyn Harrison; and three great-grandchild, J.D. and Leliana Troeckler, and Barrett Huffman.

Besides her parents and husband; Louella was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Anderson and Robert Anderson; a sister, Marilyn Oger; and a son-in-law, Wes Rife.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Louella was also a member of the Wood River, Illinois, Moose Club.

A private family service will take place with the Very Rev. Jeff Goeckner presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family has requested memorials to the .

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.