Luther Statler

GLEN CARBON — Luther D. Statler, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glen Carbon, Illinois, by his side was his high school sweetheart, loving and devoted wife Charleen M. (Peetz) Statler.

They were married on Dec. 30, 1953.

Father to Carol & husband, Allen Statler-Gauger (both dec.) and Mark & wife Toni Statler; Grandfather to Jonathan & wife Victoria Statler and Jamie & Craig Moline; Great-Grandfather to Creighton and Rhys Moline, and Charlotte Statler.

Luther was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on June 16, 1932, the son of the late Luther J. and Vera Jean (Miller) Statler, Brother to Jacqueline & husband James Davenport (both dec.) and Sabra & late husband Charles Mahaney.

Raised on the family farm outside of Millersville, Missouri, he enjoyed the outdoors and became an Eagle Scout.

A graduate from Jackson Missouri High School, he also graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from University of Missouri – Columbia, and a Doctorate of Philosophy from St. Louis University.

Enlisted in the US Army Military from 1951 to 1954 thru ROTC, with service in Korea from 1954 – 1958, where he was attached to the Field Artillery 1st and 6th Armored Divisions.

He worked at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville from 1963 to 1988 holding multiple staff positions ending as Vice President of Supporting Services.

He loved taking his family camping with his favorite place being Rocky Mountain National Park.

Following his retirement, he and Charleen traveled extensively throughout the United States in an RV nicked named "Whitey"; followed by travels around the world including cruises down the Amazon and Danube rivers, and tours thru Russia, China, Africa, South America and Australia.

He enjoyed building, making things with his hands and giving new life to items thru repurposing them.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. John United Methodist Church in Edwardsville Building fund or The Gardens at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.

