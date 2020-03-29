LYLE J. LYERLA

WORDEN — Lyle J. Lyerla, 79, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Alton. He was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Raymond, Illinois, son of the late Warren & Nellie (Malloy) Lyerla. He married Violet Schneider on June 5, 1961, in Alton and she survives.

Lyle was a builder/developer and the owner/operator of Wildewood Construction in Worden, Illinois. He was also a U.S. Army veteran & a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife – Violet Lyerla of Worden, IL; a daughter – Lisa (Jeff) Wolbert of Jacksonville, FL; a son – Patrick (Carrie) Lyerla of Worden, IL; 6 grandchildren – Nicole (Matt) Nowitzki, Eric Deininger, Jordan (Josh) Brown, J.T. Wolbert, Katy Deininger, & Lauren Lyerla; 4 great grandsons – Bradley, Barrett, Brody, & Blake Nowitzki; a sister – Helen Maedge of Staunton, IL; & several nieces & nephews also survive. Besides his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by a daughter – Laura Deininger; a sister – Ann Hooker; & brothers – Lee Martin & Warren Lyerla.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to either St. Michael's Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund or to the .

Williamson Funeral Home in Worden is in charge of arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.