Marcia Davis

Marcia Jean Davis, 57, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born Aug. 18, 1962, in Madison, WI, a daughter of Doris (Reiter) Cook Cassens and the late Charles L. Cook.

She had worked at Cassens Insurance and had a love for nature, cherished all animals and belonged to a bird club. She was very creative and enjoyed working cross stitch and sewing. She was an avid fan of football and was always cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Marcia was also known for her obsession for collecting anything Ziggy.

In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by two daughters, Marci Davis of Glen Carbon and Latisha Simpson of O'Fallon; a son, Jason Davis of Highland; a niece, Christy Frain of Greenville; a sister, Denise Cook of Edwardsville; longtime family friend, Jace Grayson of Swansea; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved father, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, Phillip Fitch who passed away in 1991; a brother, Mark Cook and a sister, Joyce Frain.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6 - 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Brian Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL, 62035 or to Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 445, Troy, IL, 62204 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.