EDWARDSVILLE — Marcia E. Prater, age 75, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 4, 1944 in Nokomis, Illinois, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marceline (Maxwell) Goodwin.
Marcia married David D. Prater on July 12, 1969, at the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2017.
Marcia, the matriarch of her family, has left behind a legacy of love, beauty, and strength that she has built and instilled within her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will live on forever and be cherished by all of those blessed by her spirit.
She is survived by five daughters, Tracy Wells and husband Jeff of Roodhouse, Illinois, Marcy Schrader and husband Darren of Edwardsville, Robin Prater of Chicago, Melissa Maher of Edwardsville, and Allyson Prater of Edwardsville; 10 grandchildren, Matthew and Kyle Kistener, April and Jennifer Maher, Brianna Mayabb, Gavin Prater, Brandon Wells, Carter and Justice Hall, Ben Prater; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Ward, Kennedy Rodgers, Liam, Sylas, and Emlyn Wojciechowski, Kenzie and Kaiden Craine; one brother, Robert Goodwin and wife Cynthia of Rotonda West, Florida; and three sisters, Jean Burge of Edwardsville, Betty Cleeland of Chicago, Illinois, and Sharon Goodwin-Huffman and husband Jack of Springfield, Illinois.
Marcia was the CEO for the Madco Credit Union for many years.
She was cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request memorials to the family to help with medical expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Marcia married David D. Prater on July 12, 1969, at the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2017.
Marcia, the matriarch of her family, has left behind a legacy of love, beauty, and strength that she has built and instilled within her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will live on forever and be cherished by all of those blessed by her spirit.
She is survived by five daughters, Tracy Wells and husband Jeff of Roodhouse, Illinois, Marcy Schrader and husband Darren of Edwardsville, Robin Prater of Chicago, Melissa Maher of Edwardsville, and Allyson Prater of Edwardsville; 10 grandchildren, Matthew and Kyle Kistener, April and Jennifer Maher, Brianna Mayabb, Gavin Prater, Brandon Wells, Carter and Justice Hall, Ben Prater; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Ward, Kennedy Rodgers, Liam, Sylas, and Emlyn Wojciechowski, Kenzie and Kaiden Craine; one brother, Robert Goodwin and wife Cynthia of Rotonda West, Florida; and three sisters, Jean Burge of Edwardsville, Betty Cleeland of Chicago, Illinois, and Sharon Goodwin-Huffman and husband Jack of Springfield, Illinois.
Marcia was the CEO for the Madco Credit Union for many years.
She was cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request memorials to the family to help with medical expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 4, 2020.