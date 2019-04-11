Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Wickenhauser.

Marcia Myler Wickenhauser

Marcia Myler Wickenhauser, 72, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Marcia was born to Robert and Margaret Myler (nee Mandeville), March 8, 1947, in Jacksonville, Illinois. She grew up in East Saint Louis and graduated from Saint Teresa Academy in 1965. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Marcia is survived by Timothy J. Wickenhauser, her husband of 36 years. Together they raised three children, Vicki (Gary) Hutchinson, Danielle (Robert King) Maaks, and Kurt (Erin) Wickenhauser. She also leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren, Evan, Hannah, Jack, Sam, Elanor, Elizabeth, David, and Thomas. She is also survived by five siblings, Kathleen O'Sullivan, Maureen Hanks, Joanne Orfanos, Michael Myler, and Beth Myler.

Marcia is remembered as a loving, fun aunt by her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Myler, and an infant son, David Vrabec.

Marcia enjoyed a long career in community service and was passionate about effecting the most positive change in people. She was the Executive Director of the Madison County Mental Health Board until her retirement in 2010. Prior to that, Marcia was the Executive Director of the Southwestern Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross, as well as a social worker at the Community Counseling Center of North Madison County. She was instrumental in the creation of the Madison County Mental Health Court and was especially dedicated to expanding services for people with mental health challenges. She received numerous community service awards, including the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award in 2002. Marcia was known for her gregarious nature, lively political discussions, and consummate support of her children and grandchildren.

In celebration of her life, a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.

