Margaret LaBlance

EDWARDSVILLE — Margaret Ann "Maggie" LaBlance, 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born Feb. 22, 1938 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Segar) Bauer.

She married Robert Lee LaBlance on Dec. 21, 1956 at the First Baptist Church in Washington Park and he passed away on Feb. 1, 2006.

She was a loving and dedicated homemaker and had enjoyed working with crafts and taking care of her yard through the years.

She had worked as an accountant and bookkeeper with her husband's businesses, R&M Hauling and R&M Painting; and also worked with the Edwardsville Intelligencer and Collinsville Herald.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville for many years and enjoyed attending the Silver Connections group and H.O.P.E. widows luncheons for several years.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Monika LaBlance and Ken and Patrice LaBlance all of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren, Randy LaBlance, Heather Courtney, Travis LaBlance, Aaron Manton, Joshua Flannery, Samantha Flannery and Billy Best; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Doris Bauer of Champaign, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; along with other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Steve Disney officiating.

Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville or to a charity of your choice. www.irwinchapel.com.