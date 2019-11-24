EDWARDSVILLE — Margaret Ann (MA) Smith, 82, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Wednesday, Nov. 2019, after a long illness in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph M. and Agnes E. (Kootie) Smith; and her brother Michael J. Smith.

She is survived by her nephew, Jeff Smith (Amy Benoist); nieces, Andi Smith (Andy Neath), Alison (Chris) Hyde, and Briana (Joe) Hepfinger; also grand nieces, Calli and Sofie Hepfinger.

Margaret spent 15 years as a Maryknoll nun, designing mosaics and chapels in the Philippines.

On her return to the United States, she earned a Nursing degree from St. Louis University, and worked in Chicago, Springfield, Illinois, and most recently at St. Anthony's in Alton, Illinois, as a surgical nurse.

A longtime member of the Edwardsville Garden Club, Margaret was an avid grower of trees and shrubs. She was also a skilled artist, specializing in woodcarvings of religious themes, several of which may be seen in St. Boniface Church. Margaret attended both St. Boniface and St. Mary's Church in Edwardsville, and was a member of the Secular Franciscans.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's in Edwardsville on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., with a visitation at the church at 10 a.m.

Donations in her memory can be made to Smile Train, Sacred Heart Southern Missions, or Partners for Pets.