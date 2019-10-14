HIGHLAND — Margene M. Edwards, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, June 03, 1931, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Freemon Henry and Cornelia Lena (nee Schoeck) Schmidt.

On Saturday, July 30, 1949, she married Robert Miles Edwards at Alton, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2006.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL; Women's Guild of the church; Unity Chapter, Order of Eastern Star-Marine, IL.

Mrs. Edwards was born at Highland, grew up on the family farm southwest of Marine, IL in Pin Oak Township. In 1963, the family moved into Marine; built a new home east of Marine, in 1968 and moved to Highland in 2005. Marge had worked at SIUE from 1969 to 1999 where she was the University Records Manager for all financial records, student records and all things pertaining to the University. She received numerous awards for developing microfilm techniques. She was listed in the Who's Who of American Business Women. Mrs. Edwards was also the first woman in Illinois to be a Certified Grain Inspector.

Survivors include: Daughters - Debra L. (Larry "Bingo") Lewis, Saint Petersburg, Florida, and Demaris A. "Dede" (Charles "Charlie") Weder, Highland, Illinois. Special Daughter In-law - Bonnie J. (Tom) Goestenkors, Pocahontas, Illinois. Grandchildren - Shannon M. (Jeffrey) Steining, Waterloo, Illinois, Melissa A. (Josh) Hobick, St. Petersburg, Florida, Charles Edwards (Partner-Michael Robinson )Weder, Collinsville, Illinois and Michael Adam Weder, Marine, Illinois. Step Great Grandchildren- Emma Steining, Anna Steining, Alex (Dillan) Madron, Keenen Hobick, Karson Hobick and Kailee Hobick. Brothers - Freemon H. "Bud" (Betty) Schmidt, Marine, Illinois, Raymond H. Schmidt, Tampa, Florida, and David L. (Jane) Schmidt, Highland, Illinois. Sister-In-law - Wilma Edwards, Edwardsville, Illinois, Brother In-law - Tom Edwards.

She was preceded in death by: Husband - Robert Miles Edwards, Sr. - Died 02/21/2006 Father - Freemon Henry Schmidt (died 08/14/59) Mother - Cornelia Lena Schmidt, nee Schoeck (died 02/25/99) Son - Robert M. Edwards, Jr. - Died 1/06/1977 Son - Thomas F. Edwards - Died 6/3/1965. Sister-In-law - Helen Ann Garner. Brother In-law - Tom Edwards.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, Illinois.

Funeral Service will be at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, Illinois, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, Illinois, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to of Children.