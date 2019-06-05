Margie A. Boeker

Margie A. Boeker, 79, of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home in Hamel.

She was born on Thursday, June 29, 1939, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Stille) Abert.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 1958, at the Salem E & R Church, Alhambra, Illinois, she married Richard W. Boeker.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel.

Margie was born in Highland and grew up in Alhambra. She graduated from Highland High School, in 1957. She worked at Hamel State Bank. After her marriage, she and her husband lived in Hamel. She helped her husband build their construction business, R.W. Boeker Co. Inc, and she assisted with office work. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; her later years she spent all the time she could with her grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Scott R. Boeker, of Hamel; daughter, Stacy R. (John) Bond, of Edwardsville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Shelby R. (Jordan) Wedel, of Hamel, Abbey M. (Tyler) Rujawitz, of Alhambra, Taylor M. Bond; great-grandchild, Nash Tyler Rujawitz, Alhambra; and three sisters, Shirley M. Olsen, of Hamel, Helen F. Beshears, of Hamel, Fern F. Scheller, of Alhambra.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward H. Abert; mother Martha W. Abert, nee Stille; husband Richard W. Boeker; son Kerry L. Boeker; sister Betty J. Olive; two brothers, Rollin E. Abert and Russel A.O. Abert; sister Vernette M. Hunsche.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel with Rev. Benjamin Ball, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.