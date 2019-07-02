Marian "Jean" Krib

Marian "Jean" Kribs, 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Benton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Nealy & Goldia (King) Glenn. Jean worked as the office manager at Alton Finance for many years. She married Harold J. Kribs on Nov. 10, 1977.

He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2003. Jean is survived by one sister, Pat Bergen of Edwardsville; two step-sons, Stephen Kribs of Alton, Tom Kribs of Brighton, Illinois; two step-daughters, Kay Schneider & husband Richard of Beloit, Wisconsin, Susan Lochmann & husband Mike of Edwardsville; 14 step-grandchildren; 30 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great- great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Jean was a very happy and loving person, she loved cooking big holiday meals for family gatherings and she spending time with her family & friends. Jean always seemed to have a big smile on her face.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel in Glen Carbon, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Deacon Michael Melton officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family request memorials to the . Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.