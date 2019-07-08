MARIAN E. MERKEL

EDWARDSVILLE — Marian E. Merkel, age 86, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

She was born June 25, 1933, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Edwin E. and Lily (Schroeder) Rethmeier. Marian married Robert "Turk" Merkel on May 28, 1955, at the Eden Church in Edwardsville. Turk preceded her on May 29, 2010.

She is survived by her son Robert A. Merkel and wife Dawn of Edwardsville; daughter Linda M. Trecker of Wentzville, Missouri, and Dan Hotop and three grandchildren; Cameron Trecker and Jackie Hurt, Kristen Peters and husband Anthony, and Holly Slavik and husband Sam. Marian was also preceded by one grandson, Sam Merkel, and one sister, Charlyne Kruckeberg.

She was a member of Eden Church and the Eden Church Women's Guild.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Eden Church. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The family requests memorial to Eden Church.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.