Marie Strader

MARYVILLE — Marie Evelyn Strader, 102, of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Marie was born in Tamms, Illinois, the daughter of George and Rhoda Adams.

On Sept, 26, 1917. She married John Strader in 1941 and he preceded her in death.

Marie graduated from Tamms High School. In 1943, she moved to Edwardsville, Illinois, where she worked various jobs throughout her life.

She retired as a clerk from Schwartz' Drug Store after 35 years in 1986. Marie was a faithful member of Edwardsville's First Baptist Church since the 40's. In addition to her love of spending time with family and friends; Marie enjoyed sewing and baking and was well known for her "famous" chicken 'n dumplings. She enjoyed watching many sports but deeply loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by granddaughters, Nancy Anderson and Karen (Mark) Klaus; great grandchildren Rachel Anderson, Jessica (Matt) Lamont, Michael (Kate) Klaus and Steven Klaus; great grandchildren, Jacob and Alyson Lamont; and many special nieces, nephews and family members.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; husband; sons, Dallen Keith Anderson and Michael Strader; and granddaughter Susan Dannenberg.

Visitation will be held at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville at noon on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Private family service will begin at 1 p.m. officiated by Reverend Ed Hahn with interment following at Valley View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.