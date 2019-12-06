Mariella Dun

Mariella J. Dunn, 90, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:56 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Sep. 4, 1929, in Litchfield, the daughter of the late Karl and Vashti (Ward) Hammack.

She married Clifford D. Dunn on May 5, 1956, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on Sep. 7, 1999.

Mariella is survived by one son, Clayton Dunn and his wife, Marie, of Granite City; one daughter, Sue Ellen Cross and her husband, Craig, of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Laura Cross and fiancée Daniel Kaltmayer of Edwardsville, Sheri Gremer and husband, Michael, of Edwardsville, Aryel Dunn of Edwardsville, and Autumn Williams and husband, T.J., of Edwardsville; seven great-grandchildren, Logan and Kyleigh Donjon, Olivia Gremer, Javier and Katlina Morales, and Lawrence and Jensen Williams.

Mariella and Clifford owned and operated C. Dunn Jewelry in Edwardsville. She also worked for a time at Cards Plus at Montclaire. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville and enjoyed collecting glassware.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Haun presiding. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The family request memorials to Hope Animal Rescues of Godfrey. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.