GRANITE CITY — Granite City resident Marilyn Ann Greenlee, passed at Gateway Regional Medical Hospital Wednesday, Jan.15, 2020.

Daughter of the late James L. Greenlee and Mary Honchak Greenlee. Born Dec. 9, 1942, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Granite City High School class of 1960 Salutatorian.

Secretary for many years at General Steel, and Southwestern Bell Telephone. Taught school after retirement in San Antonio, Texas and Granite City.

Survived by Sisters, Joan Greenlee Pugh and her husband Jordan Pugh of Culver City, California and, Loyce Greenlee Holden and her daughter Kathryn Holden of Worden, Illinois; brother Steve (Marsha) Cooperider of Edwardsville; and Sister Linda (Doug) Heilman of Washington State; Keith (Bernadette) Greenlee of Edwardsville; Jim (Tammy) Greenlee of Benton, Kentucky; along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was on the board of Friends of the Library, Gateway Medical Center Volunteer, SIU Alumni Bachelor and Master, Bread of Life ministry at her church. She was a breeder, exhibitor, show judge, Day Lillie's society.

Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 22, from noon till service time, 2 p.m. at her church Unity Baptist Church 2500 St. Clair Ave. Granite City, IL, 62040.

Memorial to Friends of the Granite City Public Library or Unity Baptist Church.