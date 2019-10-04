Marilyn Leitner

Marilyn Rose (Breve) Leitner, born Sep. 23, 1932, in Edwardsville, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Olin and Rosetta (Herweck) Breve. She married Walter L. Leitner on April 25, 1954, at Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Marilyn is survived by her husband and two daughters; Sally Jo Leitner of Cortez, Colorado, and Janet Ann Novosad of Edwardsville; a daughter-in-law, Marian (Varel) Leitner; four grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Leitner of Dallas, TX, Lacey Leitner of Chicago, Sam Novosad of Olathe, KS, and Jacob Novosad of Edwardsville. She is also survived by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Leitner) Dustman, Margie Leitner, Jane Leitner, Shirley Leitner, Larry & Vicky Leitner and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son John "Jack" Walter Leitner of Edwardsville and in-laws Ray Dustman, Leonard & Adele Leitner, Eugene & Sally Leitner, Leroy Leitner and Bob Leitner.

Marilyn was a member of Eden Church, Circle 5 of the Eden Women's Guild, Home Maker Extension Unit B, TOPS club, and many bridge clubs. She liked to walk, read, spend time with family, work jigsaw puzzles and play games on the computer.

A memorial visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Eden Church in Edwardsville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Memorials may be given to Eden Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.