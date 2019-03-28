Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Schieber.

Marilyn Schieber

Marilyn Schieber, surrounded by her family, died on March 28, 2019, at her home in Trumansburg, New York.

Born in 1926 in Princeton, Illinois, she was raised on a farm and attended a one-room school through the 8th grade. The recipient of a piano scholarship from Illinois Wesleyan University, she graduated in 1949. In 1950, following a year of teaching choral music and English at Eureka, Illinois high school, she married her college sweetheart, Robert Schieber. She and Bob first resided in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she was choir director at St. Paul Lutheran Church, then in Kalamazoo, Michigan and Gainesville, Florida before moving to Edwardsville, Illinois in 1966.

She and Bob enjoyed many trips together, including an adventure behind the Iron Curtain. She was a talented singer and choral arranger and enjoyed her association as singer and arranger with the choir of Our Lord's Lutheran Church, Maryville, Illinois, for 46 years. In 2012, she and Bob moved to Trumansburg, New York to be near family.

They joined the First Presbyterian Church Ulysses where Marilyn participated enthusiastically while she was able. She is survived by her husband, her sister, Joan Martin, daughters Merry Carol Gentry (Jim) and Julie Prisloe (Tom), grandchildren Jamie Boothroyd (Megan), Justin Boothroyd, Abigail Prisloe, Will Prisloe, and great-grandson Max Boothroyd.