ST. LOUIS — Marion R. Kienker (nee Herman) Monday, October 19, 2020, in St. Louis. Beloved wife of the late Frederick T. Kienker; dear mother and mother-in-law of Frederick T. (Mary) Kienker, Anne-Marie Kienker, Sally K. Margulis and Laura J. Kienker; dear grandmother of Benjamin D. (Belinda) and Emma C. Kienker, Samuel H. (Astrid) and Andrew D. Margulis; dear great-grandmother of Lily H. Kienker; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late John R. (Edith) Herman; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.



Marion was born October 18, 1926, and graduated from Edwardsville High School. After attending MacMurray College, she completed her occupational therapy degree at Washington University in St. Louis, where she met her husband. She worked at Jefferson Barracks Hospital for several years before starting her family. She was a wife, mother and homemaker, and she was an avid gardener. She was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts serving as a troop leader, camp director and member of the camping subcommittee of the Board of Directors of the Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis. She received the Thanks Badge in recognition of her long-time volunteer services with the Girl Scouts.



Services: Private burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63110.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 31, 2020.
