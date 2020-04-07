GRANITE CITY — Marjorie A. Thomason, age 90, of Granite City, Illinois, died at 7:49 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born March 27, 1930 in Mill Spring, Missouri, the daughter of the late William and Pairlee (Brewer) Laxton. She married Raymond Joseph Thomason March 29, 1949. He preceded her in death Dec. 14, 1999.

Besides her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two sons, Jonathan and Joseph Thomason; and her loving siblings.

Marjorie is survived by three children, Cheryl Thomason of Granite City, Teresa Thomason of Collinsville, Illinois, and Lisa (William) Markowitz of Edwardsville; nine grandchildren, Michael Thomason, Amber (Richard) Goodwin, Joseph Thomason, Matthew (Felicia) Thomason, Joshua (Season) Thomason, Nathaniel Elmore, Rachael Elmore, Graham Markowitz and Abraham Markowitz; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Marjorie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was totally devoted to her family and her faith. She was very involved in her church both First Baptist Church of Madison then Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City. She sang in the choir and she loved to teach children. She was a Sunday School Teacher and the Director of Mission Friends. More recently, she was actively involved in her community at Cedarhurst Memory Care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Greater St. Louis .

