Mark Schaefer
GRANITE CITY — Mark Andrew Schaefer, 53, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Touchette Hospital, Centreville, Illinois.



Mark was born Aug. 11, 1967 to James and Linda (Nee Hardwick) Schaefer, in Alton, Illinois.



He was known for his outgoing personality, his big smile and his ability to never know a stranger!



He was a beloved son, father, brother and friend. His presence will be missed by many loved ones.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Schaefer and Linda S. Hanke.



He is survived by his children, Jake E. Schaefer, Philadelphia, Missouri, and Abigail E. Schaefer, Keosauqua, Iowa; grandson, Denzil E. Schaefer; stepfather, James E. Hanke, Edwardsville, Illinois; his partner, Kelly Blain-Kuhn, Granite City; siblings, Wendy (Tim) McMahon, Omaha, Nebraska, Keith (Amanda) Hanke, Waco, Texas, Kevin (Jackie) Hanke, Keyesport, Illinois, and Kerry (Donna) Hanke, Glen Carbon, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



There are no services scheduled at this time.



Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
