Marti James Warren, 57, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Marti was born on Oct. 1, 1961, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Norman and Bernice (Bangert) Warren. Formerly from Edwardsville, Illinois, Marti moved to Florida in 1983 and resided primarily in the Tampa Bay area.

Marti began his 39-year career in banking in 1978 at the age of 17, ending his career in October 2017, serving as Chief Financial Officer for Heartland National Bank in Sebring, Florida.

Marti is survived by his loving husband, Charles "Andy" Dicks; son, Albert "A.J." (Amy) Warren; daughters Amanda Warren (partner Nikki Malcolm) and Alyse (Joel) Perez; and three grandsons, Zachary and Jaxon Warren and Oliver Perez, all of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by four sisters, Cynthia (Jose) Martinez of St. Louis, Missouri; Gail (David) Sido of Troy, Illinois; Beverly (Donald) Holtmann of Glen Carbon, Illinois; Anna (Kenneth) Slattery of Glen Carbon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marti was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Johnson; and a brother, John Warren.

Per his wishes, Marti will be cremated. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue or the . Faupel Funeral Home, 7524 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668, is in charge of arrangements.