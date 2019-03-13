Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brake.

MARY FRANCES BRAKE

EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Frances Brake, 87, of Edwardsville died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home.

She was born on July 20, 1931, in Conway, South Carolina to Willie and Lelia nee: Lewis Hughes.

Mary married Henry "Larry" Brake on Oct. 6, 1954, in Charlton County, Georiga.

The loving wife and mother was a member of the Pontoon Beach Baptist Church. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a key punch operator for 12 years then she became a homemaker to raise her family.

Besides her husband, Mary is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Richard) Craig of Maryville, Illinois and a son, Jeff Brake of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Andrea Donsback and Laurie Bloomberg; and, four great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Steven Hughes and Randolph Hughes; and, three sisters, Gertrude Foley, Lelia Rawl and Virginia Hall.

Mary's cremated remains will be scattered at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City, Illinois.

