Mary Decker

GLEN CARBON — Mary Dolores "Dee" Decker, 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at her home at 2:14 a.m. June 18, 2020. Mary was born April 26, 1932 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She was the only daughter the late Louis and Mary (Harper) Hamilton.

She married her husband of 64 years, Joseph "Joe" Decker on Nov. 20, 1954 in East St Louis, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2019. Dee was also preceded in death by her son, Michael, on Oct. 16, 2011.

Mary is survived by one son, Mark Decker and wife Sue of Highland, Illinois; Mary "Peggy" Oulvey and husband Gene of Glen Carbon; Nora Robertson and husband Jay of Bethalto, Illinois; Carol Campbell and husband Skip of Edwardsville, Illinois; Julie Decker of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; Kristen Reed and husband James of Neosho, Missouri; and daughter-in-law, Rene Decker of Belleville, Illinois; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mary worked as a homemaker while raising seven children. When they were grown, she was able to enter the workforce as a secretary at The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville and as a receptionist at the Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. She was a member of St Cecelia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon and of the Cenacle of Divine Mercy at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, Illinois.

Dee was a woman of many artistic talents, including playing piano, painting and ceramics. She and her husband, Joe, loved to travel in retirement years. They explored most of the United States and Canada. She loved the sounds of the ocean, especially those of water over rocks.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon and a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorials to Belleville Family Hospice be sent in care of Weber and Rodney Funeral Home.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed on-line at weberfuneralhome.com.