Mary Alice Eaves

GLEN CARBON — Mary Alice Eaves, 87, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. She was born June 19, 1931, in Jackson, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joe and Ada Inez (King) Hart. Mary worked as a nurse at the Madison County Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Edwardsville, as an operator at the Edwardsville Telephone Co. and as a bus driver for the Edwardsville School District. She married Jesse S. Eaves on May 28, 1953, in Glen Carbon. Jesse preceded her in death on May 9, 2004. Mary is survived by two sons, Richard Eaves and wife Ann of Austin, Texas, Greg Eaves and wife Judy of Carlinville, Illinois; one daughter Julie Langer and husband Greg of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Sierra, Rory, Madison, Travis and Cheyenne; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Teddy and Elly; and one brother Webb Hart of Mississippi. She was preceded in death by one son Jeffrey Eaves; a granddaughter, Rachel Jo Eaves; and two brothers, Bruce & Don Hart.

Mary was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Edwardsville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. She will be cremated according to her wishes and a private family burial will be held at a later date at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorial to Vitas Hospice or Eden Village Care Center. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.