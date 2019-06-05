Mary Helen Flach

Mary Helen Flach, 70, of Edwardsville passed at her home June 4, 2019.

Born in Effingham daughter of the late Frank and Emma nee Repking Hoene April 6, 1949.

Survived by her husband William Flach whom she married Nov. 26, 1970 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Effingham.

Children: Eric (Shauna) Flach, of Kansas City, Kansas, Laura (Rod) May, of Glen Carbon, and Matthew (Alice) Flach, of Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; brothers and sister Frank (Janet) Hoene, of Effingham, Carol (Ron )West, of Watson, Illinois, Mike (Cindy) Hoene, of Effingham, and Patrick Hoene, of St. Louis.

Preceded by sister Norma Wagner and brother Bill Hoene.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she was a combination homemaker and president of Lamar Construction

Visitation is June 6, 2019 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Service time at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating.

Burial is at St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Suggested memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville in charge of arrangements.