Mary Head

Mary Jo Head, 74, resident of Clear Creek County, CO, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home outside of Idaho Springs.

Mary Jo was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Breese, IL, to Victor and Julia Ellen (Monken) Head. The first of five children, she was a beacon of love, adventure and free-spirited living for her family and the many others whose lives she touched.

Mary Jo loved her family, spoiled her nieces and nephews and delighted in travel and collecting things that brought her and others joy. She was a devoted caregiver to friends and family when they needed her most. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald "Ronnie B" Badalamenti. Over their many years together, they founded a health food store, Terrasini, in Boulder, CO; lived in Edwardsville; and made a home in the Rocky Mountains. Mary Jo attended Mater Dei high school in Breese, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Mary Jo is survived by her siblings John Head of Troy, IL, Alan Head of CO, and Vicki (Brad) Graves of White Bear Lake, MN; nieces and nephews Scott Head, Jennifer Knight, Aletha Wilks, Shannon Farrell, Erin Farrell, Christopher Head, James Patrick Head, Stephanie Chojnacki, Kelly Graves, Tyler Graves; and her great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronnie B. and sister Kathleen Farrell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sep. 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlyle followed by a short service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteers of America, P.O. Box 1231, Idaho Springs, CO 80452.