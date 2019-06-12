Mary Patricia McLean Hetzel

Mary Patricia McLean Hetzel, 87, passed away on June 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wayne E. Hetzel; her daughter Elise Maberry; parents Donald W. McLean Sr. and Dorene; and a brother Donald W. McLean Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Mrs. Diane (Robert) Boyd, Linda Hetzel Branstetter and Mrs. Teresa (Donald) Holm. Also, surviving are three siblings, Mr. Michael McLean Sr., Mrs. Kathleen (Tom) Kelahan and Mrs. Alice (Richard) Rezabek. She also leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was a mother, wife, artist and avid genealogist. She lived all over the world due to her husband's work. While living in Tabor, Iowa, she was a working force in the restoration of the Tabor House which was used during the underground railroad.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow the service.

Burial services will be held at Tabor Cemetery Tabor, Iowa. on 6/16/19 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics or your local food pantry.