Mary Jo Peck
Mary Jo Peck, 75, of Glen Carbon, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.



Mary was born on Feb. 21, 1945, in Glen Carbon; the daughter of the late William C. and Leona (Viere) Henry. Mary was a secretary for over 25 years at SIUE and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Mary was very active in the Glen Carbon community serving on the Glen Carbon Library Board and the Glen Carbon Historical Committee. She was a well-known baker and famous for making pies and kolache'. Mary enjoyed her days of cooking and just loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.



Mary is survived by and will be missed by her children; Andrea and David Zarr of Glen Carbon, Andy and Amy Peck of Collinsville, Joe Peck and Julie Ross of Rushville, Illinois, Trey and Shelly Peck of Maryville, Chris and Elizabeth Peck of Holland, Michigan; brother, Maurice and Barbara Henry; sister, Margaret and Dewey Fare; brother-in-law, Phil Conreaux; grandchildren, Zane, Alistair, Alivia, Austin, Lilly, Jameson, Nolan, Drew, Benny, Ellyana, Jonathan, Andrew and many other close family members and friends.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Henry and her sister, Patricia Conreaux.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Mary's life, funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 North Main Street in Glen Carbon with Fr. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or Unity Hospice.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.
