Mary Elizabeth Toby

Mary Elizabeth Toby, 86, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Meridan Village in Glen Carbon. She was born April 22, 1932, in Danville the daughter of John F. and Victoria Koziol Cassel. She married Keith R. Toby on October 26, 1950, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Danville and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.

She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Kennedy of Virginia; three sons, Michael (Maureen) Toby of Naperville, Patrick (Cheryl) Toby of Kansas City, Missouri and David (Melissa) Toby of Glen Carbon; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one brother, Larry Cassel of Florida. She was preceded in death by one son, James Edward Toby and three brothers, Daniel, Robert and Jack Cassel.

Mrs. Toby graduated with the first graduating class at Schlarman Catholic High School in Danville and Springfield College in 1993, and was commissioned by Bishop Ryan as a Certified Lay Minister. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour where she was very active and served as a Catechist, Lector and RCIA Co-Ordinator. She most recently attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed traveling, her family and furthering her education.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Cemetery of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Faith In Action. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.