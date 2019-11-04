GLEN CARBON — Matthew E. Rodina Jr., age 75 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Matthew and Dorothy (nee Lathrop) Rodina Sr.

On May 23, 1973, he married Lynn Berry Joyner in Virginia. She survives in Glen Carbon.

He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville, Illinois. He was also a HAM Radio Operator; member of Explorer's Club; Aviation Historical Society; and Parkinson's Support Group.

Matt was born in Chicago, IL and graduated from Lion's High School in 1962. He earned a Master's Degree from ITT in Finance and a MBA from University of Chicago. He had worked for American Airlines, and Waste Management as an Executive in Finance. He loved aviation and was a Licensed Pilot. He moved to the US Virgin Islands and flew Sea Shuttle for 20 years. He then took a job in Forensic Accounting. He authored a book and co-authored other books and was published many times in Aviation magazines. He was an expert on Aviation History and had traveled all over the world and loved experiencing other cultures.

Survivors include wife, Lynn Berry Rodina nee Joyner, Glen Carbon, one son; William M. (Natalie) Rodina Sr., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren; William Rodina Jr., Joshua Rodina, Zachary Rodina,and Sarah Rodina, all of Pittsburgh, and one sister; Delores (Bob) Wittcoff, La Grange, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Matthew E. Rodina Sr. and Dorothy M. Rodina nee Lathrop, and one brother; Mike Rodina.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Illinois.

A Memorial Mass will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville, IL at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or Greater St. Louis Air & Space Museum.