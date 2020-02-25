GLEN CARBON — Matthew Robert Zagel, age 54, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away in his home Wednesday, Feb. 19th, 2020.

Born July 14th, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents Thomas Ray and Kathryn Lee (Swearingen) Zagel; Matt graduated early from Edwardsville Senior High in 1983. He always had a passion for music. When not listening to music that passion was expressed by playing the guitar. There was nothing he enjoyed more than sharing his love for music with everyone he met. All his friends have songs that will forever remind them of Matt.

He was also a talented carpenter and woodworker. Anyone to receive one of his original creations were truly fortunate.

He is survived by his brothers Jack, Ted, Ken, and Tom.

A Celebration of Life party in memory of Matt will be held at the old Knights of Columbus Hall, 7132 Marine Rd. in Edwardsville 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.