Maxine Lois Foehrkalb, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Hamel, the daughter of the late Alfred & Sophia (Daube) Schaefer. Maxine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Chuck" Foehrkalb. They were married on Jan. 26, 1951, at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. She is also survived by her two daughters, Susan Murphey & husband James of Coronado, Panama, Marsha Locus & husband John of Collinsville, Illinois; a son, Gregory Foehrkalb & wife Deborah of Staunton, Illinois; three grandsons, Preston Foehrkalb & wife Claire of O'Fallon, Illinois, Christopher Locus & wife Ashley of Warrenville, Illinois, Matthew Locus & wife Courtney of Edwardsville; three great grandsons, Carter & Caleb Foehrkalb, Henry Locus; and one brother Richard Schaefer of Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by two sister, Margaret Fagan & Elvira Utechtt. Maxine worked for Jerry Bilicke State Farm in Edwardsville for many years.

There will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at a later date. She was cremated according to her wishes. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.