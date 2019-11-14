Michael Mateyka

Michael Leonard Mateyka, 76, of Surprise, AZ, passed away at Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, AZ, on Nov. 2, 2019. Mike was born in Glen Carbon, on April 5, 1943, to Emily and Leonard Mateyka. He attended Edwardsville High School and went on to earn a Master of Science Degree with a Major in Mathematics from Saint Louis University.

Mike retired from the Red Flag Experience, a department of the United States Air Force, in 2004 as the Director of Plans and Engineering. Prior to that, he worked in Engineering Technology at McDonnell Douglas (Boeing).

Throughout his career, he received many awards of recognition for his distinguished performance and outstanding achievements. Mike was specifically recognized for his many years of significant contributions at the United States Air Force Warfare Center located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Mike is survived by three siblings, sister Mary O'Laughlin, brother William Mateyka and another sister Katherine Fisher all of Edwardsville.

Mike is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Tom O'Laughlin; sister-in-law Karen Mateyka; brother-in-law Bill Fisher; and nephew Greg Fisher.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 15th at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Reverend Jeffery Goeckner officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery of Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the , Saint Louis University or a . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.