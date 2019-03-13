Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Niemeier.

MICHAEL KENT NIEMEIER

GODFREY — Michael Kent Niemeier, 54, of Godfrey, passed away of natural causes Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Joyce (Cox) Niemeier and the late Jerald Niemeier.

Michael graduated from Alton High School in 1982 and Ranken Technical College in 1988 with an associate degree in HVAC. He was employed as a service technician at Sears for 23 years. He loved motorcycle riding, shooting targets and trap, watching car racing and old TV series, grilling on his porch, Facebooking, and playing with his pets. He always had at least one cat and dog.

In addition to his mother Joyce, he is survived by his sister Nancy and her husband Jon of Belleville, his nieces Kate and Anna, his nephew Jack, and his aunt Lolly (Ron) Davies of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Eden Church in Edwardsville with Rev John Roberts officiating.

Cremation rites accorded as he wished.

Memorials may be made to Ranken Technical College to Michael K. Niemeier scholarship fund or to Alton Area Animal Aid Association. Please, no flowers.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com