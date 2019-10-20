NAPES, Florida — Mike Combs, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with diabetes and its complications on Oct. 17, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Ron and Phyllis Combs and his beloved daughter Abigail Kennedy Combs.

Mike was born May 31, 1970 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. He moved with his family to Edwardsville, Illinois, in the early 1970s where he attended school graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1988. Mike moved to Naples in 1995 to help manage North Naples Country Club along with his parents. He thoroughly enjoyed working at the country club as he befriended everyone he met. He brought many innovative ideas to the business and was especially known for his creative, witty and funny sayings on the highly visible country club marquee which garnered the attention of local newscasters. Mike will be remembered for his compassionate and generous spirit and his willingness to extend a helping hand to anyone in need. He became a foster parent to Sam Taylor and their loving and mutually supportive relationship continued through Sam's journey into adulthood and throughout Mike's illness.

Mike is survived by his parents Ron & Phyllis Combs and his daughter Abigail "Abby" Kennedy Combs. He was predeceased by a brother Wesley Connor.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. N, Naples, FL. Memorials may be made in Mike's honor to the American Diabetes Association.