GLEN CARBON — Mildred I. Farmer, age 84, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Steelville, Missouri, passed away on March 3, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.



Mildred was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Cuba, Missouri, the daughter of the late Harold and Bessie (Thomas) Taylor.



She married Charles Farmer on Aug. 10, 1957, in Steelville, Missouri. Besides her husband, Mildred is survived by two sons, Daniel Farmer and wife, Jill, of Worden, Illinois, and Michael Farmer of Glen Carbon; one daughter, Rhonda Bass and husband, John, of Warrenton, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Taylor and wife, Carolyn, of Steelville, Missouri; three sisters, Georgia Helderman and husband, Wayne, of Whitewater, Missouri, Patsy Havens and husband, John, of St. James, Missouri, and Wanda Halbert of Steelville, Missouri.



Mildred was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Taylor and James Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Taylor and Pauline Taylor; and one brother-in-law, Carman Halbert.



Mildred enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing piano, and doing embroidery.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon. A funeral service will follow at noon with Rev. Robert McNutt presiding.



Interment will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to New Covenant Church.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Mar. 3, 2020
