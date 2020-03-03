Mildred "Millie" Overholtz, 96 of Litchfield, Illinois (formerly of Glen Carbon, IL died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Litchfield. Born Feb. 29, 1924, in Granite City, IL, she was a daughter of the Late Mr. & Mrs. Jesse C. & Beulah (Russell) Sparks.

In 1943, she married Clifford Horton. She later married John Overholtz in 1953. They were married for 44 years before John preceded her in death. John and Millie could always be found at the library, watching plays at SIUE, dining at their favorite restaurants, or trying new things. Millie's greatest joy was being a mother. Her sons describe her as selfless in her giving of time and unconditional love and support to her family. Her grandchildren recall many happy memories such as drug-store counter meals, fishing, collecting wildflowers along the railroad tracks, and making Christmas hard candy. Millie could always be seen with a project in her hand whether it be quilting, crocheting, or painting projects, gifting the majority of her projects to her loved ones. She quilted many years at New Bethel Methodist Church in Glen Carbon (where she was a member for much of her life) with her daughters-in-law Judy and Denise. Mildred "Millie" Overholtz was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Millie was an avid Cardinals fan, watching most every televised Cardinals game (sportscasters muted) while keeping score on her homemade scorecards.

She is survived by 2 Sons, Wayne Horton (Judy Horton), Jim Overholtz (Denise Overholtz)

Six Grandchildren: Dave Horton (Christy Horton), Bob Horton (Denise Horton), Julie Horton (Mike Thompson), Jeff Horton (Jennifer Horton), Lisa Jackson (Shanne Hanson), Chris Overholtz (Kaley Lott)

13 Great-grandchildren: Jake Horton, Katie Horton, Matthew Horton, Michael Horton, Savannah Russell, Aubree Horton, Avery Horton, Ryland Horton, Meredith Helm, Sophia Jackson, Natalia Jackson, Joshua Hanson, KJ Lott. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 1 Brother, Jesse D. Sparks (Maxine Sparks); and Daughter-in-law, Kathy Overholtz.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM at New Bethel Methodist Church in Glen Carbon with Pastor Penny Barber officiating. Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL. Donations can be made in memorial of Millie to New Bethel Methodist Church in Glen Carbon. To order flowers or leave online condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton is in charge of arrangements.