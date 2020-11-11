EDWARDSVILLE — Mildred Annette Tellor (nee Ellet), 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Rodger Tellor and Lisa Tellor-Kelley; son-in-law, Jeff Kelley Sr.; her sister, Martha York; and her Grandson, Jeffery J. (Mariah) Kelley Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Heurshel L. Tellor; along with her daughters, Deborah Williams (Tellor) and Robin Tellor.

Mildred was born on Sept. 21, 1931, in Grand Tower, Illinois, to Evert and Ethel Ellet.

She graduated from Grand Tower High School in 1950.

She married the love of her life, Heurshel L. Tellor, in Piggott, Arkansas, on May 1, 1950.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Madison County Association for Retarded Citizens.

She found joy while swimming and lunching with girlfriends, but above all else, she loved being at home with her family. While attending college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1973, she catalogued Southern Illinois Folklore with Dr. John Odani.

She was also considered the best "Grams" in the world.

The majority of her life was devoted to her special needs daughter, Robin.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the William BeDell CDS Program, 400 S Main St., Wood River, IL 62095.

Funeral services are being held Friday, Oct. 13, under the direction of Sunset Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a burial immediately following.