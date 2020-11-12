1/1
Mildred Tellor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Mildred Annette Tellor (nee Ellet), 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.



She is survived by her children, Rodger Tellor and Lisa Tellor-Kelley; son-in-law, Jeff Kelley Sr.; her sister, Martha York; and her Grandson, Jeffery J. (Mariah) Kelley Jr.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Heurshel L. Tellor; along with her daughters, Deborah Williams (Tellor) and Robin Tellor.



Mildred was born on Sept. 21, 1931, in Grand Tower, Illinois, to Evert and Ethel Ellet.



She graduated from Grand Tower High School in 1950.



She married the love of her life, Heurshel L. Tellor, in Piggott, Arkansas, on May 1, 1950.



She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Madison County Association for Retarded Citizens.



She found joy while swimming and lunching with girlfriends, but above all else, she loved being at home with her family.



While attending college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1973, she cataloged Southern Illinois Folklore with Dr. John Odani. She was also considered the best "Grams" in the world.



The majority of her life was devoted to her special needs daughter, Robin.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the William BeDell CDS Program, 400 S Main St., Wood River, IL 62095.



Funeral services are being held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, under the direction of Sunset Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a burial immediately following.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved