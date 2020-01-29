COLLINSVILLE — Mindy Lee Shaw, 41, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 16, 1979 in Salt Lake city, Utah.

She married Scott Shaw, March 6, 2011 in Belleville, Illinois. Mindy was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. Mindy opened her heart and home to so many people in need over the years. Even when she had little, she was always willing to give everything to someone that needed it. Mindy worked hard all her life building her own business. She enjoyed camping, floating, watching the Pittsburg Steelers and online shopping in her free time.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Shaw of Collinsville; ex-husband, Bill Deeringer of Collinsville; five daughters, Kayleen Shaw, Lauraly Deeringer, Jillian Shaw, Kennedy Shaw and Delaney Shaw all of Collinsville; two sons Gabriel and Brayden Deeringer both of Collinsville; granddaughter, Brooklyn Shaw; father, Daniel Butz; sister, Sheris Shaw and brother Nicholas Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Martin Edward Shaw and mother Terri Lucetta (Tanner) Shaw.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, Illinois.

The family will have a memorial service Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 9827 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights, Illinois, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Memorials can be made in care of the family. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.