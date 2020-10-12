Monica Boeckmann

MISSOURI — Monica C. Boeckmann, age 87, of Town & Country, Missouri, and formerly of Germantown, entered into rest Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mari de Villa in Town & Country.

She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Breese, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Laura, nee Usselmann, Hustedde.

Monica married Charles Boeckmann June 2, 1956, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. He preceded her in death Sept. 9, 2004.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Marvin) Tebbe of St. Rose, Mary (Mike) Acker of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Gerald Boeckmann of Overland Park, Kansas, Diana (Brian) Dulle of St. Rose, Phil (Paula) Boeckmann of Manchester, Missouri, and Yvonne (Anthony) Smith of Edwardsville, Illinois; 20 grandchildren, Laura (Terry) Wilken, Bob Tebbe, David (Molly) Tebbe, Sarah (Aaron) Pratt, Luke (Anna) Acker, Kate Acker, Joe Acker, Ashleigh Boeckmann, Maggie Boeckmann, Noah Boeckmann, Jacob (Allison) Dulle, John Dulle, Justin (fiancée Anna) Dulle, Joseph (friend Megan) Dulle, James Boeckmann, Mary Boeckmann, Henry Boeckmann, Mark Smith, Maria Smith, and AJ Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Zach and Olivia Wilken, Penelope Tebbe, Charlie and Caroline Tebbe, Remington Pratt, and Claire and Elise Dulle; siblings, Rita (Maurice) Albers of Germantown, Rose (Francis) Rehkemper of Breese, Herb (Carol) Hustedde of Breese, Dorothy (Gerald) Showalter of O'Fallon, and Anthony "Butch" Hustedde of Breese; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Florence Lakenburges of Germantown, Vernon (Julaine) Boeckmann of Aviston, and David (Diane) Boeckmann of Wright City, Missouri.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her sons, James Boeckmann, John Boeckmann, and Mark Boeckmann; brothers, Francis Hustedde, Bob Hustedde, and Joseph Hustedde; sister, Mary Ann Peek and her husband Hank; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Marie Boeckmann; brothers-in-law, Fr. Floyd Boeckmann, OMI and Roger Lakenburges; and sister-in-law, Sr. Ruth Marie Boeckmann, ASC.

Monica was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she served as the minister of coordination for lectors and gift bearers for many years, St. Mary's Altar Sodality, RCIA, Serra Club, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She enjoyed following her grandchildren's participation in sports, playing bingo and cards, and dancing.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster, Fr. David Kahlert, OMI, and Fr. Bill Hitpas concelebrating.

Private interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

At both the visitation and Mass, guests are required to wear masks. Mass will be limited to 100 guests, but will be live streamed via Facebook on the St. Boniface/St. Cecilia Parishes page.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Blue Valley Blue Streaks Foundation of Kansas, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society; and will be received at the funeral home, church, or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 North Fifth Street, Breese, IL, 62230).

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.