Myrtle Ahart

EDWARDSVILLE — Myrtle H. Ahart, age 86, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Nov. 11, 1933 in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Azor and Helen (Jones) Moore. She married Lonnie Ahart, Jr. March 9, 1952. He preceded her in death in Aug. of 2002.

Mrs. Ahart is survived by eight children, Jerome E. (JoAnn) Ahart of Edwardsville, Richard S. (Jackie) Ahart of Edwardsville, Gregory Ahart of Miami, Florida, Victor Ahart of Granite City, Illinois, Michael (Cathy) ahart of Los Angelas, Califonia, Teresa Marie Ahart of Edwardsville, Kyle I. Ahart, Sr. of Taylor, Texas, and Jeffrey "Scott" (Karin) Ahart of Edwardsville; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Moore of Edwardsville.

Besides her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon "Mick" Moore.

Myrtle worked for AT&T as a service order writer. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, where she was active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society, All God's Children and was a church greeter. She also volunteered for the Glen-Ed Pantry and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with the Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner officiating.

Following the funeral, her remains will be cremated and her ashes interred at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Glen-Ed Pantry or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.