EDWARDSVILLE — Myrtle Marie Poole, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born March 24, 1928, in Granite City, Illinois, to the late Delbert E. and Lula (nee Franklin) Hancock; passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Myrtle was a former office manager at F.W. Woolworth Co. in Granite City. She became a stay at home mom after the birth of her two daughters. She enjoyed her ladies pinouchel club and the Wednesday senior bowling league at Bowland in Granite City.

In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by all of her siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 70 plus years, Charles R. Poole; daughters, Deborah "Debbie" (Brian) Ponder and Gail (Steven) Gray; grandchildren, Eric Gray, Michael Ponder, Henry Naumann, Joseph Ponder, and Sarah Ponder; as well as many dear friends and distant relatives.

The family will be conducting a private memorial service.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The or Central Christian Church Granite City.