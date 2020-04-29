GLEN CARBON — Nancee A. Flavin, age 84, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. After having fought colon and breast cancer over the years, it finally got the best of her. She thought she had finally won the battle, but it reared its ugly head and finally put her in God's hands. She was born on Oct. 6, 1935 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Gladys nee Kohlburn and Roy Jenkins, Sr. She married Harry C. Flavin, Jr. on Sept. 1, 1956. Nancee worked at Florist's Mutual Insurance Company in Edwardsville for 10 years then worked at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville in the library for 33 years before retiring. She loved to just jump into one of the motorhomes she had over the years and take off and see the country and visit friends in other states.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roy Jenkins, Jr. and his wife, Lil; a sister, Gaila Koudela; and two nephews: Chuck Sedelmeier and Dana Koudela.

She is survived by her husband, Harry; brother-in-law, Joe Koudela of Collinsville, Illinois; a nephew, Damian Koudela of Collinsville; three nieces, Jean "Cookie" Sedelmeier of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Denie Koudela of Florida, and Jan Kezely of Red Bud, Illinois; two great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville.

Memorials in Nancee's honor may be made to the Glen Carbon Fire Department and mailed to the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.

The Intelligencer would like to apologize for not publishing this on time.