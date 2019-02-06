Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Hedger.

Nancy M. Hedger

BELLEVILLE — Nancy M. Hedger, 87, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Belleville, Illinois. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Gilman, Illinois to James Lee and Mable (Copple) Pfenenger.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lovander Hedger, Jr., and one son Jason R. Hedger and two sisters, Viola (Ray) Eckmann and Elsie Pfenenger.

She is survived by granddaughter, Mariah (Matthew Farnworth) Hedger of Collinsville, Illinois; sons, Kenneth (Carla) Hedger of Edwardsville, Illinois and Scott (Cindy) Hedger of Collinsville, Illinois; six additional grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Nancy was a co-owner of L. H. Hedger and Sons Metal Company with her late husband, Lovander Hedger, Jr. She was a strong-willed, hard-working woman that made those close to her feel her love and compassion. Nancy appreciated the care from the staff at Four Fountains in Belleville.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville.

Funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with additional visitation one hour prior to service.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to of America and may be received at the funeral home.