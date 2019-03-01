Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Mathews.

NANCY A. MATHEWS

ALTON — Nancy A. Mathews, 78, born March 21, 1940, in Lincoln, Illinois passed Feb. 28, 2019, 10:06 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Daughter of the late George Dehner and Edith Clare Gaffney Dehner. Married the late Dr. Dewey L. Mathews on May 19, 1967, in Alton, Illinois.

Survived by her son Dewey L. and wife Tracey Mathews of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Ben and Parker; sister, Valerie (Gary) Crawford of Lombard and brother Gerald (Susan) Dehner of Lincoln.

Preceded by her husband, parents and sister, Betty Tiffany.

She retired after 30 years of service as a school social worker in the Granite City School District. She loved her family and especially grandsons and a very avid bridge player.

Memorial visitation is March 9, 2018 noon until 2 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home.

Family suggest memorial to .