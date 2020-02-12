KANSAS CITY — Nathaniel E. Alvis, TSgt, 35, of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, born Aug. 24, 1984 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Upon graduating from Triad High School (2002), Nate enlisted in the United States Air Force. Over the past 18 years he proudly served completing nine combat and two humanitarian deployments which landed him in the countries of Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Afghanistan, Suriname, and Panama.

When not deployed, his time in service found him stationed at Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona, Nellis AFB, Nevada, Kunsan AFB, Republic of Korea, and Whiteman AFB; with additional duty assignments in Yuma, Arizona, and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Arkansas. Throughout his time with the USAF, Nate received many decorations and medals; however, he was most proud of his work as part of the humanitarian missions (building clinics, schools and playgrounds) and his time spent volunteering with charitable organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, Nevada Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Beyond all else, though, Nathaniel was a dedicated family man; loving husband to Amada, and proud father to Jason and Kaylie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Alvis; grandparents, William Klausing and Cleo and Mabel Alvis.

Surviving are his wife, Amada (nee Garcia) Alvis of Whiteman AFB whom he married Oct. 16, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada; children, Jason E. Alvis and Kaylie M. Alvis both of Whiteman AFB; mother, Lana (nee Klausing) Ferrill of Caseyville, Illinois; sisters, 1SG Amanda Alvis (U.S. Army Reserves) of Lebanon, Missouri, and Justine (Mark) Dochterman of Troy, Illinois; grandmother, Helen Klausing of St. Jacob, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Nathaniel's Children for their Education Fund or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com.

Friends may visit 4 p.m. to 7 pm on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Richeson Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy Landskroener officiating.

Interment with full Military Honors will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy.

Richeson Funeral Home.