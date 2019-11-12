EDWARDSVILLE — Neil Buchta, age 76, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, on Veterans Day at the family farm, in Edwardsville.

He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Granite City, Illinois the son of the late Chester E. & Carol (Staaf) Buchta.

Neil worked as a mechanic for A&E Brake Engineers in St. Louis, Missouri, for many years before retiring.

He is survived by one son, Eric Neil Buchta & wife Ashley of Edwardsville; one daughter, Christal Laswell & husband Phillip E. Laswell, Jr. of Glen Carbon, Illinois; three grandchildren, Chase & Tavian Laswell, Serenity Buchta; two brothers, G. Jay Buchta & wife Helen of Glen Carbon, Roger C. Buchta of Glen Carbon; eight nieces & nephews, Emily Flowers, Michelle Haynes, Bob Aebel, Darrin Buchta, Dale Buchta, Jan Buchta, Glenn Buchta, & Elizabeth Buchta.

Neil was preceded in death by one sister, Dr. Lois A. Ladd; and two brothers, C. Allyn Buchta & Bruce E. Buchta.

He was a Master Mason of Edwardsville Lodge 99, Scottish Rite Valley of St. Louis, Moolah Shrine. Neil honorably served the U.S. Marine Corp as a Sargent and Scout Sniper in Vietnam where he earned one battle star, a Letter of Commendation, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Neil was like no other… We will miss his generosity of heart, his unwavering loyalty, his steadfast determination, his uncanny creativity in making and fabricating almost anything.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home with Rev. Rob Lemon & Deacon Fred Shumake officiating.

Burial to follow at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville with full military hornors. The family request memorial to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the . Condolence may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.