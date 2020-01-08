EDWARDSVILLE— Nellie Marie (Burkett) Martin Boeker, 105, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. From her birth on May 27, 1914, in Judsonia, Arkansas, through her last day, Nell made everyone she met a better person for knowing her.

She had a steadfast faith that sustained her throughout her life in both struggles and joy. She extended kindness on a daily basis.

Nell was the oldest of five surviving children born to Zada Mae and Clancy Burkett. Her four sisters included Edythe Chambers, Cleo Biershank, Martha Mae Snow and Mary Sue Fraser.

Nell married Edwin Karl Martin of Hamel, Illinois, in 1937 and their two children, Ginny and Don, were born in 1939 and 1941. Nell was widowed in 1943 when Edwin was killed in a tragic truck accident.

She raised the children by herself with help from the Martin family. For many years, Nell worked at Trinity Lutheran School in the cafeteria. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1942.

In 1960, Nell married Arthur Boeker, who was Chairman of the Board/President of the Edwardsville National Bank and Trust. They enjoyed many wonderful years until Arthur's passing in 1993. When Nell and Arthur married, they became mother, father, grandmother and grandfather to each other's families. Nell embraced Arthur's family and loved them dearly as she did her own.

Nell was known for her delicious meals and desserts, her wonderful laugh, hand-made quilts and her devotion to family. She leaves the priceless gift of cherished memories. It was perhaps her secret to a long life that she always finished a meal with something sweet.

In addition to her husbands, parents and sisters, Nell was preceded in death by step-daughter, Betty (Boeker) Nyquist.

Survivors include daughter Virginia (Art) Goehring and son Don (Dorothy) Martin; grandchildren, Donna (Chris) Martin Noel, Ron (Cindy) Martin, Ty (Paul) Lee, Teri (Martin) Harrison, Bob (Rebecca) Martin, Greg (Amy) Goehring, Todd Goehring (Mary Gallagher), Susan (Tim) Rendleman, Don (Kim) Martin, Jr.; Great-grandchildren, Melissa (Ben) Nezovich, Braden (Celia) Lee, Hunter Martin, Caleb Martin, Shannon (Jeff) Webber, Zachary Rendleman, Garrett Goehring, Lorren Rendleman, Quinn Goehring, Emilee Rendleman, Camdon Martin, Corey Harrison, Nolan Goehring, Curran Harrison, Bridget Lee, Ryan Harrison, Emma Harrison, Madison Noel, Tim Goehring, Lily Goehring, Kat Goehring, Megan Goehring; great-great-grandchildren, Andrew McLain, Grayson Lee, and Millicent Lee; a step-son Justin (Madge-deceased) Boeker, and their children, Tom Boeker, Barb (Tom) Rees, Barry (Shirley) Boeker, Ann Gibbons (Mike Gugerty) and their extended families; also survived by step-daughter Betty's husband, Roland Nyquist, and their children, Jane (Dennis) Fisher, Cindy (Darwin) Hahn, Jim Nyquist, Mark (Jody) Nyquist and their extended families; Nell also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meridian Village for their many years of devoted care to Nell.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St., Edwardsville, 62025.

Visitation will be held at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street, Edwardsville on Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dale Skeesick presiding.

Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery with lunch following.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.